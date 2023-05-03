The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District Resource Advisory Council will hold the third meeting of a sub-committee formed to study domestic sheep grazing in bighorn sheep habitat from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 9.
The discussion will focus on economics related to livestock grazing and bighorn sheep on BLM-administered lands. The sub-committee will convene at the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office, 2465 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, and is open to the public.
A 30-minute public comment period will be provided from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Individuals who wish to speak are encouraged to submit a written copy of their statement for the administrative record. Interested parties unable to attend the meeting in person are invited to join online via Zoom (registration required). Email dmagee@blm.gov for the link.
The Southwest District Resource Advisory Council advises the BLM Colorado Southwest District, which includes the Gunnison, Uncompahgre, and Tres Rios field offices. The sub-committee consists of five members who have demonstrated their interest and experience related to sheep grazing. The sub-committee will aim to present their conclusions to the full Resource Advisory Council for their consideration in fall.
For more information or to register to speak during the public comment period, please contact Maggie Magee at 970- 240-5323 or dmagee@blm.gov.
