The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District Resource Advisory Council will hold the second meeting of a sub-committee formed to study domestic sheep grazing in bighorn sheep habitat on April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The discussion will focus on the legal framework guiding the management of wildlife habitat and the livestock grazing program on BLM-administered lands. The sub-committee will convene at the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office, 2465 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. The meeting is open to the public.
A 35 public comment period will be provided from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Individuals who wish to speak are encouraged to submit a written copy of their statement for the administrative record. Interested parties unable to attend the meeting in person are invited to join online via Zoom; use email below to request registration link.
“We are looking forward to our second sub-committee meeting following an incredibly informative and thought-provoking first meeting,” said District Manager Stephanie Connolly. “These discussions are crucial so that the sub-committee can make balanced and well-informed recommendations to the full RAC."
The Southwest District Resource Advisory Council advises the BLM Colorado Southwest District, which includes the Gunnison, Uncompahgre, and Tres Rios field offices.
The sub-committee consists of five members who have demonstrated their interest and experience related to sheep grazing. The sub-committee will aim to present their conclusions to the full Resource Advisory Council for consideration this fall.
The meeting agenda is available online at:https://tinyurl.com/BLMaprilRAC. The meeting may be recorded. For more information or to register to speak during the public comment period, contact Maggie Magee at 970-240-5323 or dmagee@blm.gov.
