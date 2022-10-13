The Bureau of Land Management Gunnison Field Office plans to open a 30-day public comment period on the draft North Powderhorn Fuels Project Final Environmental Assessment.

The assessment intends to analyze a comprehensive vegetation management program to improve forest health and resiliency and promote ecosystem diversity across the North Powderhorn project area northeast of Lake City.



