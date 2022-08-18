The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office plans to sell a small parcel of public land to resolve a long-standing residential encroachment. The parcel is managed by the Uncompahgre Field Office and is located within the planning area for the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
“The BLM hopes to resolve this long-lasting and unintentional trespass on public lands by selling this small piece of public land to a private party,” said Suzanne Copping, Uncompahgre Field Office manager.
The parcel contains 6.62 acres located adjacent to the National Conservation Area in the Peach Valley area of Delta County. A 2003 boundary survey of the new National Conservation Area identified several inadvertent encroachments of the private property onto public land, including this parcel.
The Black Canyon of the Gunnison Boundary Revision Act of 2003 adjusted the boundary to remove encroachments, including the parcel, from within the NCA to facilitate a resolution.
The BLM released a draft of the preliminary environmental assessment for a 21-day public comment period in September 2020 to provide an opportunity to gather additional input from the public regarding the project and issue analysis. No comments were received.
According to the preliminary environmental assessment, Ballantyne Limited Partnership and Charles and Cinda Hawkins applied for direct sale consideration.
The first parcel, Tract A, is less than one acre and sits on the edge of a 280-acre isolated chunk of public land within Montrose County. The 280-acre parcel is surrounded by private land, with no public access.
A home built there in the 1990s went up for sale in 2009. A private surveyor determined the house encroached by up to 6.5 feet into public land, so the owners contacted BLM to resolve the matter. No solution was found and the home and land sold in 2013 to Ballantyne, with a disclosure about the encroachment. Tract A was determined to be a reasonable piece of land to encompass the encroachment, per the preliminary EA.
According to the same document, Tract B is the 6.62 acres located adjacent to the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area in Peach Valley.
It encompasses improvements made by the Hawkinses — part of their home and yard.
BLM worked with Ballantyne and the Hawkinses between 2014 and 2019 to create an exchange proposal to resolve the issue. Neighbors’ objections sank the original proposal in 2019.
In 2020, the BLM made a finding of no significant impact (FONSI) concerning a direct sale.
A notice announcing the land conveyance published in the Federal Register on Aug. 17, beginning a 45-day public comment period on the sale action. Comments must be received by Oct. 1, and submitted to the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office, 2465 S. Townsend Road, Montrose, CO 81401 or by email to jpmoe@blm.gov.
All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting may ask that their identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
For more information, contact Jana Moe, realty specialist, BLM, Uncompahgre Field Office, at 970-240-5324.
