The Bureau of Land Management Colorado Gunnison Field Office has hired Jon Kaminsky as the new field manager for the Gunnison Field Office.
He will be responsible for the management and stewardship of more than 20 employees and 600,000 acres of public land in the upper Gunnison River Basin of southwestern Colorado.
“We are delighted to welcome Jon Kaminsky aboard as the new field manager for the Gunnison Field Office here in southwest Colorado,” said acting District Manager Elizabeth Dawson. “Jon has a proven history of building consensus and finding innovative solutions to manage public lands in Colorado, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team.”
A professional hydrogeologist, Kaminsky holds bachelor’s degree in geology from Western State College of Colorado (now Western Colorado University) and a Master of Science in Hydrogeology from Idaho State University. Kaminsky has broad experience in project management, National Environmental Policy Act analysis, including the preparation of Resource Management Plans, and is experienced from both regulator and proponent perspectives in natural resource management.
“I am honored to be the new field manager in a region that has played such an important part in my life,” said Kaminsky. “I look forward to continuing to connect with the local communities, government officials, tribes, and stakeholders.”
Kaminsky’s career has taken him all over the western United States since 1982 as an educator, employee of the USGS, Department of Energy and the Bureau of Land Management.
