Special to the Montrose Daily Press
City utility crews will close one block of Junction Avenue between South Fifth and South Sixth Streets for sewer line replacement beginning Tuesday, March 30.
Earlier in March, Public Works sent a notice to residents in the project area to inform them that utility crews had identified four sewer mains and manholes in need of replacement due to their age and condition and the number of service calls to that area.
In order to reduce service interruptions to customers, utility crews will be using trench-less technologies to install new pipe using a pipe-bursting method.
This process allows crews to pull in new high-density polyethylene pipe through the existing line. City crews will reconnect service lines as the new pipe is placed using new materials for connections. In addition, manholes will be replaced over the new sewer line.
In order to ensure a safe working space, the roadway on Junction Avenue will close. Parking along South Fifth Street may be limited during construction. The roadway will reopen Friday, April 9.
For further information about the project, contact Public Works (970-240-1480) or Dustin Fisher (970-240-1447 or dfisher@ci.montrose.co.us).
