Blue Mesa Reservoir continues to lose water to downstream stakeholders, according to data recently released by the Bureau of Reclamation.

This means that boat ramps will become increasingly difficult to use and will eventually need to be closed as they become unsafe and unusable. The National Park Service is monitoring reservoir levels and will be adjusting as needed to maintain the safety of our boaters.



