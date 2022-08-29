Blue Mesa Reservoir continues to lose water to downstream stakeholders, according to data recently released by the Bureau of Reclamation.
This means that boat ramps will become increasingly difficult to use and will eventually need to be closed as they become unsafe and unusable. The National Park Service is monitoring reservoir levels and will be adjusting as needed to maintain the safety of our boaters.
The Iola boat ramp will close for the season at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
The marina concession operator is closing the Lake Fork Marina after Labor Day, and all boats are to be removed from the slips by Sept. 11
The following reservoir elevations will be trigger points for closures. Bear in mind that ramps may close earlier than these dates if need warrants.
• Elevation of 7,450 feet – predicted to happen in September – fixed keel sailboats and larger deep draft motorboats should not attempt launch at Lake Fork.
• Elevation of 7,448 feet – predicted to happen in September shallow draft “fishing” boats can still launch at Lake Fork.
• Elevation of 7,445 feet – is the end of the ramp at Lake Fork and the ramp will be closed.
• 7,435 feet — All deep draft vessels should be removed from the water, at the Elk Creek Boat Ramp.
• 7,432 feet — Only shallow draft vessels may launch at Elk Creek.
• 7,430 feet — Elk Creek Boat Ramp will close.
As a reminder, Blue Mesa’s full pool elevation is 7519’. On Aug. 28, the reservoir elevation was 7,456 feet. This is 63 feet below full pool. During this monsoonal flow, with consistent rain, the reservoir is still dropping 2 inches a day. If the rain stops the reservoir will likely drop four inches or more of water per day.
All boat ramps could likely be closed by the end of October, or soon afterwards.
The reservoir will remain open to hand launched craft and vessels that can be launched without a ramp. More details will be released about those locations and procedures for Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspections as conditions are assessed.
Recreationists should be extremely cautious in and around the reservoir. Muddy and unstable banks may create hazards. Do not drive or park near the mudline and be aware that there may be hidden soft spots throughout the area. If you get your vehicle stuck out there, you are responsible for your own recovery.
As water levels drop and temperatures rise, algae can increase. Though not all algae produce cyanotoxins, it is difficult to discern without lab tests. The National Park Service is testing the water for the presence of such toxins, but recreationists are advised to avoid contact with algae.
Toxic algae can resemble thick pea soup or spilled paint. Children and pets are particularly susceptible to these toxins. Do not drink the water. Rinse fish with clean water and properly dispose of guts. If exposed, shower immediately.
If you’d like to help the NPS with monitoring efforts, you can download the Bloom watch app on your phone and help by reporting algae blooms. https://cyanos.org/bloomwatch/.
