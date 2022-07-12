Bob Farmer is DMEA's new chief information officer

Delta-Montrose Electric Association has hired Bob Farmer as chief information officer, the cooperative announced in a news release Monday, July 11.
Farmer oversees all aspects of network security for the member-owned cooperative and its broadband subsidiary, Elevate, and began his job on Monday.
Farmer comes to DMEA from another Western Slope electric cooperative, Holy Cross Energy (HCE) of Glenwood Springs, where he served as the vice president of Information Technology from 2017 until the present. Prior to his role at HCE, Farmer worked for nine years in information systems with the city of Glenwood Springs. In both roles, he was responsible for internal networks, software applications, and telecom oversight.
"With Bob’s experience in both physical network security and cyber-security projects for Holy Cross Energy, in addition to multiple telecom projects, I am confident he will bring valuable expertise to our leadership team. His knowledge and experience will give DMEA the edge it needs to further safeguard our internal information systems and member data," said Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, DMEA's chief executive officer, in the announcement.
Farmer joins DMEA as the cooperative continues to fortify its security measures after a malicious cyber-attack in November of 2021.
"As I watched DMEA power through the cyber-attack, I was impressed with their swift action and determination to pull through the experience and come out stronger on the other side. I am eager to get to work ensuring the future of IT security is even brighter," said Farmer.
With the addition of Farmer as chief information officer, DMEA's executive team is complete. In addition to Farmer, DMEA leadership includes Clemsen Roberts, Chief Financial Officer Gayle Gouker, Chief Technology Officer Kent Blackwell, Chief Operating Officer Tim Vigil and Chief Relations Officer Lindsay Forepaugh.
