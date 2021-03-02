Body found at Falcon Road location

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body at a location near east Falcon Road.
The remains were discovered Monday afternoon and the person appears to have been deceased for a lengthy period, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
An autopsy is pending.
Additional details were not immediately available.
In 2019, deputies searched property on Falcon Road belonging to a man who had been reported missing and who had been sought since the previous September. The man was not located at the time.
