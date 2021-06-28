United States Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office will hold mobile office hours throughout the 3rd Congressional District next month, including in Gunnison County and Hinsdale County.
Staffers from Boebert’s office will be available to allow constituents to request assistance with a federal agency, like veterans having trouble with the VA, travelers having difficulties applying for a passport, taxpayers experiencing issues with the IRS, and senior citizens having issues with Social Security or Medicare. Additionally, constituents are invited to come to office hours to express their viewpoints on legislative issues and have their voices heard.
Mobile office hours will be available in Lake City at the Hinsdale County Administration Building, county commissioners board room, 317 Henson St., Lake City, from 3:15 - 4:15 p.m. July 15.
Gunnison mobile office hours will be from noon to 1 p.m. on July 28, at 138 N. Main St. in Gunnison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.