This page will be updated as results come in. 

Live results

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert declared victory in the Third Congressional District shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their Representative," Boebert said in a press release. "Hardworking Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along, it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life. That is exactly what I will continue to do. Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi, and do all we can to get our country back on track."

Don Coram, at a watch party, conceded the race and spoke to supporters. 

"We didn't get the results that we were looking for," Coram said, "but we're holding our head high. I came into this race saying that honesty, integrity and civility are important... but the voters have chosen and we respect their voice." 

Last updated: June 28 at 9:35 p.m. Contested races.

Representative to U.S. Congress — District 3 — REP

District 3 Congress - REP % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Lauren Boebert 64.51 70,609 5,300
Don Coram 35.79 38,848 3,092

Representative to U.S. Congress — District 3 — DEM

District 3 Congress - DEM % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Sol Sandoval 40.29 19,688 525
Alex Walker 15.94 7,784 318
Adam Frisch 43.77 21,369 754

United States Senator — REP

U.S. Senator - REP % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Ron Hanks 44.91 221,544 3,994
Joe O'Dea 55.09 271,766 3,277

Secretary of State — REP

Secretary of State - REP % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Tina Peters 27.05 131,500 2,724
Pam Anderson 43.79 212,894 2,621
Mike O'Donnell 29.17 141,829 2,159

Governor — REP

Governor - REP % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Heidi Ganahl 53.26 262,600 4,065
Greg Lopez 46.74 230,451 3,163

Election day is drawing to a close, but voters have until 7 p.m. until ballot boxes and polls close.

Ballots can be returned to one of the Montrose County drop off locations or residents can vote at one of the county's Voter Service and Polling Centers.

Locations:

• Montrose County Old Courthouse, 320 S. First St., Montrose

• Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce, 230 W. Main St., Naturita

•••

Among the Republican ballot's candidates for Colorado's Third Congressional District are current Colorado District 6 State Sen. Don Coram and incumbent Lauren Boebert. On the Democratic Party's ballot are Adam Frisch, Soledad "Sol" Sandoval Tafoya and Alex Walker.

Gov. Jared Polis is the lone name on the Democratic ballot for governor. Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl are on the Republican ballot for the governor's seat.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) is on the primary election ballot as well, running under the Democratic ballot.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters (R), who has recently encountered legal scrutiny for election fraud claims, is running on the Republican ballot. Republican candidates Pam Anderson and Mike O'Donnell are also on the ballot for the Secretary of State office.

A full list of Colorado's election candidates can be reviewed through the Secretary of State's webpage at https://bit.ly/electioncandidates



