Rifle businesswoman Lauren Boebert will be the Republican nominee for the 3rd Congressional District, after ousting Scott Tipton of Cortez.
According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State, Boebert defeated Tipton, 54.3 percent to 45.7 percent.
In Montrose County, Boebert fared even better, with nearly 64 percent of Republicans who voted selecting her over Tipton, for whom 36.18 percent voted.
Boebert, a political newcomer, will face Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch Bush in November.
At primary, Mitsch Bush defeated James Iacino, 61.2 percent to 38.7 percent, again according to unofficial results, to become the party’s nominee.
In Montrose County, 58.7 percent of Democrats who cast ballots selected Mitsch Bush; 41.23 percent went for Iacino.
For United States Senate, Colorado Democrats chose former Governor John Hickenlooper over primary challenger Andrew Romanoff, at about 60 percent to 40 percent.
Hickenlooper also carried the day in Montrose County, where about 61 percent of Democrats voted for him, versus nearly 40 percent who chose Romanoff.
Hickenlooper will face off against incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in November.
State Rep. Marc Catlin ran unopposed for the House District 58 Republican nomination; in Montrose County, he received 6,659 votes.
On the Democratic Party side, Seth Cagin was also unchallenged for the nomination. He received 3,069 votes in Montrose County.
The two will have a rematch in November; Cagin had also challenged Catlin last election.
Local races for district attorney and Montrose County Commission Districts 1 and 3 were uncontested.
Republican and current chief deputy district attorney Seth Ryan is the nominee for DA. There is no Democratic challenger.
Commission District 1 nominee is incumbent Keith Caddy and District 2 nominee is incumbent Roger Rash. Neither race drew a Democratic challenger.
In neighboring Ouray County, voters removed from office Sheriff Lance FitzGerald, who had been beset by legal woes. According to unofficial results, 2,461 voted to recall FitzGerald and 186 voted for him to retain the badge.
Voters also voted on a replacement, selecting Ouray’s former police Chief Justin Perry over current undersheriff, Ted Wolfe, 1,676 to 943.
Perry will not be sworn in until the eight-day period during which election results are certified has passed. He said he has selected Montrose County Sheriff's Deputy and former Ridgway Marshal Tammy Stroup as his undersheriff.
All results are unofficial until certified.
