United States Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office announced mobile office hours in the coming weeks.
Staff from Boebert’s office will be available to allow constituents to request assistance with a federal agency, like veterans having trouble with the VA, travelers having difficulties applying for a passport, taxpayers being harassed by the IRS, and senior citizens having issues with Social Security or Medicare. Additionally, constituents are invited to come to the office hours to express their viewpoints on legislative issues and have their voice heard.
Mobile office hours will be available at the following times and locations:
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Delta County mobile office hours — 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Delta County North Fork Annex, 196 W. Hotchkiss Ave.
Friday, Nov. 12
Hinsdale County mobile office hours — 1 - 2 p.m., Hinsdale County Administration Building, County Commissioners Meeting/Board Room,
311 Henson St., Lake City.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Montrose County mobile office hours — 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Montrose County Public Works, public meeting room, 63160 LaSalle Road.
