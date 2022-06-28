Staff Report
In the most closely watched primary race for the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert handily fended off challenger Don Coram, quickly notching a win in the populous Pueblo County, according to preliminary numbers available Tuesday night.
It was not clear by deadline which Democratic candidate for the seat had won that party’s primary race. Adam Frisch appeared to lead, with Sol Sandoval close behind and Alex Walker a distant third.
Coram, the Montrose Republican who finished his last term as state senator this session, made a longshot bid to unseat the congresswoman.
First returns from Montrose County — with Olathe and the West End pending as of press deadline — showed Coram with 3,092 votes to Boebert’s 5,300. In Pueblo County, the early return was more decisive: 8,235 for Boebert to 2,555 for Coram after the first count.
Coram led in LaPlata County, 54.55% to 45.55% for Boebert, but the race was called for Boebert, who was showing with 64.68% of the vote according to Secretary of State data.
Coram conceded.
“We didn’t get the results we were looking for, but we’re holding our head high,” Coram told supporters shortly after 8 p.m.
“I came into this race saying that honesty and integrity … it is important to me.”
He spoke of the vast funding disadvantage of his campaign, which had a few hundred thousand dollars to Boebert’s millions.
“We were subject to character assassination, which most of the news media have investigated and found to be an absolute lie. But the voters have chosen and we respect their choice. We will move on. Coram had a good life before he got in politics and he’ll have a good life after this,” Coram said to applause.
“I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their representative,” Boebert said in a statement released by her campaign at about 8 p.m. “Hardworking Americans recognize that now is not the time to go along to get along; it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life.
“That’s exactly what I will continue to do. Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi and do all we can to get our country back on track.”
On the Democratic side of the 3rd Congressional race, Frisch was leading with 43.09% of the vote as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; Sandoval was at 40.6% and Walker at 16.31%.
These numbers were changing rapidly.
Scott Riba, Montrose County Republican Party chairman, congratulated Boebert and her campaign.
“We appreciate the candidacy of Don Coram,” Riba said. “That’s all part of our process, having good candidates running. The process has done its job. We’ve selected a candidate to go to the General Election in November. Congratulations to Lauren on her win.”
Riba noted that Boebert, who defeated a five-time incumbent for the GOP nomination in 2020, squared off favorably against the Democratic candidate.
“Lauren represents a very conservative point of view that most of Western Colorado in her congressional district represents also,” he said.
“I think it’s a positive that she’s been moved forward in the General Election. It is a positive for Colorado to return to some of the values that we’ve had in the past.
“The voters of the Western Slope have spoken very clearly, certainly in Montrose County, they spoke very clearly, and it appears with the end result.”
Few other primary races were contested as much as the 3rd CD, with Boebert and Coram for Republicans and Frisch, Sandoval and Walker for Democrats.
In the U.S. Senate race, Joe O’Dea defeated Ron Hanks for the GOP nomination and will face incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet in November.
In state races of note, Heidi Ganahl appeared to have bested Greg Lopez, with 53.3% of the vote for the GOP gubernatorial race. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis had no challenger.
Republic candidate for Secretary of State Pam Anderson appeared to have defeated both embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell for the GOP nomination; Anderson had 49.78% of the vote as of 8:45 p.m. The winner faces incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
For House District 58, incumbent Rep. Marc Catlin was the only GOP candidate and Kevin Kuns was the only Democrat. They will square off at the General Election.
County-level offices didn’t even draw Democratic candidates; the incumbents for sheriff, county commissioner, clerk and recorder, coroner and other offices proceed to the General Election. The coroner candidate, Rick Fellabaum, was also appointed this week to the vacancy created by Dr. Thomas Canfield’s resignation.