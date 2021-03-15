Boebert town hall tonight

United States Rep. Lauren Boebert will hold a town hall at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Turn of the Century Saloon, 121 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Although the initial announcement, which was shared with the Montrose Daily Press by third parties, asked people not to share or post the event to social media, citing security reasons, word spread all the same.
Local GOP Chairman Spencer Hamner said he does not have security concerns, as long as the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office or Montrose Police Department is available. A previous event featuring Boebert that had been set for Montrose was canceled after unspecified threats to the venue and host.
Rural Colorado United, a Pueblo-based political action committee opposed to Boebert, will be holding a town hall Tuesday, March 16, at 12:15 p.m. in Riverbottom Park. Organizers have dubbed it the “Thanks for Nothing, Boebert” town hall and in the announcement criticized Boebert’s no vote on the recent coronavirus relief bill.
“That’s politics,” Hamner said. “Everyone has to say what they want.”
