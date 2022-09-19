Law enforcement responded on Monday afternoon to a school threat that locked down Montrose High School. The district confirmed that the threat is unfounded and was a prank call. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Parents gathered outside Montrose High School Monday afternoon as law enforcement investigated a shooter threat. The school's lockdown ended around 4 p.m. once officials deemed the reports unfounded. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose, Delta and Cedaredge high schools were among those across the state to be rattled by “swatting” calls on Monday, Sept. 19.
Bogus reports of an active shooter were received in the afternoon at Montrose High School, as well as others in the region. According to the Delta Police Department, Alamosa High School and East Denver High School also were targeted.
“I can confirm there were other (hoax) calls that were sent to other schools in Colorado,” Montrose County School District spokesman Matt Jenkins said. He added the call Montrose received wasn’t credible.
The FBI’s Denver Field Office also confirmed multiple “swatting” calls — calls that falsely report an emergency at a home or public location to generate a police response.
“The FBI is aware of numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk and drains law enforcement resources,” FBI Public Affairs Officer Vikki Migoya said in an email.
The call concerning MHS brought a quick response from the Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and other agencies.
Montrose County School District staff implemented the district’s safety protocols, placing the high school on lockdown until about 4 p.m., when the reports were deemed unfounded. Law enforcement cleared the buildings, confirming there was no shooter on scene. Sports practices and after-school activities proceeded as normal Monday.
Delta County School District Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay said students were not in the school at the time a threat was received there.
The “swatting” call targeting Delta and Cedaredge came in shortly after 3 p.m. There, too, administrators and law enforcement enacted safety protocols. A search of the buildings came up empty.
“An active-shooter incident never happened and is being called a hoax by law enforcement,” Delta Police Chief Lucas Fedler said in a statement.
His and other agencies are investigating to discover who made the calls.
Monday’s incident comes months after a February hoax, in which two juveniles allegedly posed as a parent and reported a child had gone to MHS with a weapon.
That report brought a massive response to the high school and crowds of worried parents who assembled nearby.
In May, the Montrose Police Department announced two Gunnison youths had been charged with false reporting and interfering with an educational institution. The outcome of that case isn’t known, because the suspects are underage.
