Montrose, Delta and Cedaredge high schools were among those across the state to be rattled by “swatting” calls on Monday, Sept. 19.

Bogus reports of an active shooter were received in the afternoon at Montrose High School, as well as others in the region. According to the Delta Police Department, Alamosa High School and East Denver High School also were targeted.



