Bone-rattling cold accompanies local snow

Crews work the Blue Point avalanche path, just north of the Red Mountain Pass summit on U.S. 550 on Friday, Dec. 10. The highway was closed a few hours for avalanche mitigation work, during which crews brought down a 6-foot-deep slide onto the roadway, covering a 300-foot-long stretch. (Courtesy/CDOT)
Montrose got a welcome, if thin, blanket of snow Friday morning as part of a storm system that dumped down feet of the white stuff in surrounding mountains.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Red Mountain and Molas passes on U.S. 550 Friday morning, Dec. 10, for avalanche control work; the passes had reopened by the afternoon.
At the time, CDOT reported 14 inches of snow on Red Mountain; 16 on Molas; 20 on Coal Bank and also 20 inches on Rockwood, all on U.S. 550.
Colorado 145 at Rico received 2 feet of snow and U.S. 50 Monarch Pass totals measured at 7 inches.
In Montrose, downtown-area locations received 1 to 2 inches — and bone-chilling cold accompanied the snow.
The lowest temperature recorded at Montrose Regional Aiport was 24 degrees shortly before noon on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasted the low Friday night to hit 5 degrees.
The NWS also forecasted Saturday’s high temperature at 31 degrees. Overnight, the temperature is expected to dip down to about 12 degrees, with Sunday seeing a small recovery in the form of a high of 41 degrees in Montrose.
