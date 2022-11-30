Local history author Elaine Hale Jones, in partnership with Montrose County Historical Museum coordinator Sally Johnson and photographer William Woody, recently published “Ghosts of Montrose.”
Hale offers a fresh look into the early history of Montrose in a book that was in part by the growing popularity of the museum’s “ghost walks.” The book features a variety of ghostly tales and legends from the town’s early days, interwoven with intrigue, mystery, and suspense.
Historic photographs and local photography are also highlighted in the book.
The first book-signing is Dec. 2, from 5:30 — 7 p.m. at Fabula, 317 Main St., Montrose. The next are at the Montrose Event Center (648 S. First St., not the county events center at the fairgrounds) from 6:30 — 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Montrose Regional Library from 6 — 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and at Wild Horse Wine and Whisky, 439 Main St., from 5:30 — 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
‘Adventures in Gardenia: The Spy Mission’
Delta author Dani Tupper will hold a book-signing from 10 a.m. — noon Dec. 9, at Geek Coffee, 2305 S. Townsend Ave. Suite D, Montrose (Penn Center Mall).
Tupper is showcasing her children’s book, “Adventures in Gardenia: The Spy Mission,” featuring the adventures of Danny and his friends Tom Tomato and Putz Potato as they face down the evil Weedman. After an accident, 9-year-old protagonist is transported to a strange world of vegetable and flower people. He needs to get home — the problem is, he’s smaller than a cucumber.
Tupper, an art teacher and award-winning artist first wrote the book 30 years ago, but put it on the back burner due to family obligations. She recently revised and updated the book, published by Needle Rock Press.
