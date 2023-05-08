The San Juan Healthcare Foundation invites the community to “stomp on cancer” at the annual Boot Stomp event to benefit patients at the San Juan Cancer Center (SJCC). The event will take place Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Storm King Mountain Ranch.
The fundraising event features a barbecue and barn dance, while attendees are invited to wear cowboy casual dress and enjoy live music by Narrow Gauge Country. A live auction and gift card raffle will also be part of the festivities.
"I don't know anyone who has not had a family member or friend face cancer,” said Terri Leben, Boot Stomp event organizer. “Our community is blessed to have the San Juan Cancer Center here to care for our family and friends. Come enjoy the fun and in turn make a difference to those facing cancer!"
The event has raised over $196,000 for patients at the San Juan Cancer Center at Montrose Regional Health. The goal for this year’s event is to raise $60,000 to contribute to the cost of bringing new and updated medical equipment for cancer patients.
The impacts of cancer are life-changing for those who are diagnosed with cancer and their family members. The San Juan Cancer Center at Montrose Regional Health opened its doors on April 3, 2006 - providing complete cancer care close to home to our communities.
Storm King Mountain Ranch is a beautiful venue for the event at 70777 Buckhorn Road in Montrose. A limited number of individual tickets are available for $75 and may be purchased online at www.bootstompmontrose.com.
