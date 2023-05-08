The San Juan Healthcare Foundation invites the community to “stomp on cancer” at the annual Boot Stomp event to benefit patients at the San Juan Cancer Center (SJCC). The event will take place Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Storm King Mountain Ranch.

The fundraising event features a barbecue and barn dance, while attendees are invited to wear cowboy casual dress and enjoy live music by Narrow Gauge Country. A live auction and gift card raffle will also be part of the festivities.



