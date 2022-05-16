The San Juan Healthcare Foundation invites the community to “stomp on cancer” with the announcement of its fourth annual Boot Stomp event to benefit patients at the San Juan Cancer Center (SJCC).
The event will take place Saturday, June 3, 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Storm King Mountain Ranch.
The fundraising event features barbecue and barn dance for event-goers, who are invited to wear cowboy casual dress and enjoy live music by Narrow Gauge Country. Live auction and a gift card raffle will also be part of the festivities.
“Sadly, I don’t know anyone who has not had a family member or friend face cancer,” said Terri Leben, Boot Stomp event organizer. “The Montrose community is so blessed to have the San Juan Cancer Center here to care for our family and friends. Come enjoy and in turn make a difference to those facing cancer!”
The event raises funds for the non-profit San Juan Cancer Center in Montrose and its patients. In the first three years, this event has provided $130,000 directly to help SJCC patients. The goal for this year’s event is to raise $100,000 to contribute to the cost of bringing new and updated medical equipment for cancer patients.
Cancer is an awful disease, and its impacts are life-changing for those who are diagnosed with cancer and their family members. To address the impacts of cancer in our community, the San Juan Cancer Center opened its doors on April 3, 2006 — providing complete cancer care close to home for residents of a large seven county area in Southwestern Colorado.
Storm King Mountain Ranch is a new venue for the event this year at 70777 Buckhorn Road in Montrose. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased online at www.bootstompmontrose.com.
