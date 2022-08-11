Purchase Access

Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado recently announced the 2022 Bosom Buddies scholarship recipients.

Graduating seniors include Tessa Bailey and Ashley Ortega from Montrose High School and Sarah Ireland of Telluride High School. Continuing educational scholarships were awarded to Tyler Wytulka of Nucla and Teagan Bailey of Montrose.



