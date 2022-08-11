Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado recently announced the 2022 Bosom Buddies scholarship recipients.
Graduating seniors include Tessa Bailey and Ashley Ortega from Montrose High School and Sarah Ireland of Telluride High School. Continuing educational scholarships were awarded to Tyler Wytulka of Nucla and Teagan Bailey of Montrose.
“Bosom Buddies offers three scholarship opportunities to the students of Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties,” said Kim Jones, co-chair with Lori Webb of the Bosom Buddies Educational Assistance Committee.
Scholarship funding is available to students enrolling in an institution of higher learning who are applying to Bosom Buddies for educational assistance for the first time. Applicants must have a parent or guardian who has, at some time, been diagnosed with breast cancer. Funding is available for full-time and part-time students enrolling in a vocational, community college, university or accredited online program.
“Students in good standing are eligible to re-apply every year for a total of four years,” said Webb.
“In addition, educational funding is available to survivors of breast cancer regardless of age,” said Jones. “Applicants must be enrolled in an institution of education including a high school diploma program, GED program, vocational, community college, university or accredited online program. Survivor applications must be submitted a minimum of 60 days prior to the beginning of the course start date.”
“In celebration of our upcoming 30th Annual Walk/Run Fundraiser on Oct. 8, we increased the amount of our scholarship awards to $1,500 per student,” said Webb. “Having a parent or guardian diagnosed with breast cancer is devastating to young people and the entire family. We just want to help as much as possible.”
Educational assistance information, scholarship applications and details on programs offered by Bosom Buddies can be reviewed and downloaded from the organization’s website at www.bosombuddiesswc.org.
