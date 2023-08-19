Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado is pleased to announce the organization’s 2023 Bosom Buddies scholarship recipients.

First-time recipients include Connor Bell, Quincy Cooling and Shelby Ortega, all from Montrose High School. Continuing educational scholarships were awarded to Teagan Bailey and Tessa Bailey of Montrose, and Sarah Ireland of Telluride. Students in good standing are eligible to re-apply for a total of four years.



