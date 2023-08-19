Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado is pleased to announce the organization’s 2023 Bosom Buddies scholarship recipients.
First-time recipients include Connor Bell, Quincy Cooling and Shelby Ortega, all from Montrose High School. Continuing educational scholarships were awarded to Teagan Bailey and Tessa Bailey of Montrose, and Sarah Ireland of Telluride. Students in good standing are eligible to re-apply for a total of four years.
“Applicants must have a parent or guardian who has, at some time, been diagnosed with breast cancer and must be residents of either Montrose, Ouray or San Miguel Counties,”said Kim Jones Co-Chair with Lori Webb of the Bosom Buddies Educational Assistance Committee.
The deadline for submitting an application is April 15theach year.
“Scholarship funds are available for full-time and part-time students enrolling in a vocational, community college, university, or accredited on-line program,” said Webb. “So, students who qualify have a number of educational avenues with the Bosom Buddies’ program.”
“In addition, educational funding is available to survivors of breast cancer regardless of age,” said Jones.
“Applicants must be enrolled in an institution of education including a high school diploma program, GED program, vocational, community college, university, or accredited on-line program. Survivor applications must be submitted a minimum of 60 days prior to the beginning of the course start date.”
Educational assistance information, scholarship applications and details on programs offered by Bosom Buddies can be reviewed and downloaded from the organization’s website atwww.BosomBuddiesSWC.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone