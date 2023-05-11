Bosom Buddies hosting cornhole 'fun-raiser' June 10

People hoped for the best toss at Bosom Buddies' previous cornhole tournament, held at the Ute Indian Museum. (Courtesy photo/Bosom Buddies)

Bosom Buddies and the Montrose Rec Center are teaming up to have fun and fight breast cancer with a Cornhole “Fun-Raiser” Saturday, June 10.

“This will be a 100% fun, unofficial, Cornhole tournament,” said chairperson Kim Jones. “But there will be cash prizes, so we expect to have a big turnout and hope to raise funds to help those affected by breast cancer in our service area.”



