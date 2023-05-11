Bosom Buddies hosting cornhole 'fun-raiser' June 10

Bosom Buddies and the Montrose Rec Center are teaming up to have fun and fight breast cancer with a Cornhole “Fun-Raiser” Saturday, June 10.
“This will be a 100% fun, unofficial, Cornhole tournament,” said chairperson Kim Jones. “But there will be cash prizes, so we expect to have a big turnout and hope to raise funds to help those affected by breast cancer in our service area.”
The tournament will be limited to 64 two-person teams, so Jones recommends that teams enter early to secure their spot on the roster.
Teams can register online or download the registration form to send in on the Bosom Buddies website at www.BosomBuddiesSWC.org/events-meetings/ or printed forms are available at the Rec Center. The deadline for online registration is May 23. Printed forms must be postmarked by May 20.
“The cost is only $35 per person/$70 per team for a full day of summer fun,” said Jones. “Plus, each competitor will receive a day pass to the Rec Center and a tournament T-shirt.”
Jones added that a “Long Toss Competition” will also be set up so anyone can buy a ticket to toss a Cornhole bag at a distanced board. Tickets will be available at one bag for $1; six bags for $5; and 28 bags for $20. At the end of the competition, one talented “tosser” will win a special prize.
Food trucks and a beer tent will be on-site to refuel competitors, so cheerleaders and families are encouraged. “Just bring sunblock, a lawn chair, and a refillable water bottle as the Rec Center is setting up a “water monster” to keep everyone hydrated,” said Jones.
Check-in and warm-up for registered teams will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the lawn in front of the Rec Center (Woodgate Road). Each team is guaranteed three games of tournament play and each player will receive an event T-shirt. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place teams.
Teams will be able to register the day of the event but only if there are available slots. “Teams registering on Cornhole Day may not receive event shirts,” said Jones. “So, we recommend everyone pre-register if at all possible.”
Since 2001, Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group Of Southwestern Colorado has helped more than 4,000 people with almost $1,000,000 in financial support for those affected by breast cancer. Bosom Buddies serves the residents of Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties.
“All money raised from this event and our October Walk/Run is spent locally to help locals,” Jones said. “We need your help to keep our services available so come have fun on our Cornhole Day, June 10.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone