The Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado, a.k.a. Bosom Buddies, is now accepting scholarship applications for educational assistance to the children of a parent or guardian who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Scholarship funding is available to students enrolling in an institution of higher learning who are applying to Bosom Buddies for the first time. Continuing educational funding is also available to previous recipients of a Bosom Buddies scholarship. Students must apply annually but can reapply for up to a total of four years.
Funding is available to full-time and part-time students enrolling in a vocational, community college, university, or accredited online program. Applicants must be a resident of Ouray, San Miguel, or Montrose counties. Only applications emailed or postmarked by April 15 will be considered this year.
Bosom Buddies accepts applications from breast cancer survivors year-round, regardless of age, for financial assistance with a variety of educational endeavors.
Applicants must be enrolled in an institute of education including a high school diploma program, GED program, vocational, community college, university, or accredited online program. Applications must be submitted a minimum of 60 days prior to the beginning of the course start date.
Applications can be downloaded from the Bosom Buddies website www.bosombuddiesswc.org or picked up at your local high school guidance offices.
Completed applications may be returned via email to gkcd@yahoo.com or via stamped mail to Bosom Buddies, P.O. Box 1263, Montrose, CO 81402-1263.
