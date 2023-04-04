The Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado, a.k.a. Bosom Buddies, is now accepting scholarship applications for educational assistance to the children of a parent or guardian who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Scholarship funding is available to students enrolling in an institution of higher learning who are applying to Bosom Buddies for the first time. Continuing educational funding is also available to previous recipients of a Bosom Buddies scholarship. Students must apply annually but can reapply for up to a total of four years.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?