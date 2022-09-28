Bosom Buddies walk goes to the dogs with 'Pooches in Pink' contest

Dress Fido or Fifi in pink to show support for breast cancer patients and enter the Pooches in Pink contest being held as part of Bosom Buddies' annual walk/run on Saturday, Oct. 8, Montrose Pavilion. (Courtesy photo/Bosom Buddies)
Calling all dogs to wear pink, grab their leashes and take their humans for a walk at the 30th Annual Bosom Buddies Walk/Run, Oct. 8, at the Montrose Pavilion.
“One very lucky dog will win a gift certificate from Chow Down Pet Supplies,” said Bosom Buddies Walk Chairperson Denise Distel. “All they have to do is dress up in pink and strut the runway in a pooch parade.”
Every year, many of the walk participants bring their dogs dressed in pink to show their support for their humans who have been affected by breast cancer said Distel. “The costumes are wonderful, and the dogs seem to enjoy it,” she said. “Plus, they get free treat bags from Chow Down.”
Americans spend more than half a billion dollars each year on costumes for their dogs according to a 2019 report from the National Retail Federation, with Halloween and Christmas leading holiday expenditures.
“Our customers love to show off their furry family members and I can’t think of a better reason for a dog to wear pink than to support our very own Bosom Buddies,” said KJ, a manager at the Montrose Chow Down location. “Big or small, every dog looks good in pink when they’re showing their human love and support.”
Rachel Blankmeyer, DVM, from Black Canyon Veterinary Clinic will have the difficult task of selecting the winning pink pooch costume. “I’ll be judging solely on the costume,” she said. “Please don’t dress your dog in anything overly tight that might restrict breathing, and we do not recommend using dye to color your dog pink. This will be a fun contest, so we want to avoid anything stressful for your pet, and just focus on the good cause we are gathering to support!”
People interested in entering their pooch in the costume contest can sign up the day of the walk when the doors open at 8 a.m. for same-day registration at the Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The pooch parade will begin right after the opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.
