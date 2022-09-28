Bosom Buddies walk goes to the dogs with 'Pooches in Pink' contest

Dress Fido or Fifi in pink to show support for breast cancer patients and enter the Pooches in Pink contest being held as part of Bosom Buddies' annual walk/run on Saturday, Oct. 8, Montrose Pavilion. (Courtesy photo/Bosom Buddies)

Calling all dogs to wear pink, grab their leashes and take their humans for a walk at the 30th Annual Bosom Buddies Walk/Run, Oct. 8, at the Montrose Pavilion.

“One very lucky dog will win a gift certificate from Chow Down Pet Supplies,” said Bosom Buddies Walk Chairperson Denise Distel. “All they have to do is dress up in pink and strut the runway in a pooch parade.”



