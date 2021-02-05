Boulder falls onto Colorado 145; expect delays near Dolores

A fallen boulder has blocked a lane of traffic on Colorado 145, between Rico and Dolores, near the small community of Stoner.

A large boulder smashed down into the southbound lane of Colorado 145, between the small community of Stoner (between Rico and Dolores).

The Colorado Department of Transportation says to expect traffic delays as crews respond to evaluate the situation and plan for the boulder's removal.

Travelers are strongly urged to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. Motorists should allow for extra travel time. Traffic delays may be possible through the weekend. No oversized loads are being permitted.

