Preserving the picturesque North Fork Valley for future generations is at the heart of a new partnership between Colorado West Land Trust and the Bradley family.

This collaboration permanently protects approximately 55 acres of pristine fruitland in eastern Delta County, ensuring the preservation of Black Bridge Winery and Orchard Valley Farms.



