Brain disease forum opens options for caregivers

More than three dozen caregivers and medical professionals gathered in Montrose earlier this month to learn about the resources available to those who will or are enduring the “hardest job in the world.”
The first ever-forum on brain disease in Western Colorado was staged by three organizations that are upping their games, connecting brain failure patients and family caregivers with the support they need.
The Caregiver Support Foundation (CSF), the Alzheimer’s Association, Region 10 Area Agency on Aging, and the Medicare Resources Agency staged the forum, hoping to begin the process of opening links between themselves, caregivers, and medical professionals. Laird Landon, Ph.D., board chair of CSF, said that he was highly encouraged by the turn out.
“There are many people and organizations on the front range who help family caregivers. To bring these three organizations together here on the Western Slope is a wonderful thing. By working together we can reach more families,” Landon said after the meeting.
The family caregiver’s plight is one of isolation and high levels of stress as they attempt to provide protection and care for their loved ones. The goal of CSF and the other groups is to make sure that the caregivers are not alone in their struggle.
The 90-minute forum, was conducted by Woo Blandel, Engagement Manager, from the Grand Junction office of the Alzheimer’s Association. Bandel said she was gratified by the turnout for the event.
“While we offer a wide range of services, we know there are unfilled needs among caregivers,” said Blandel. She said one of the goals of this forum was to learn of those needs.
Blandel opened the forum by providing an in-depth explanation of what the Alzheimer’s Association does and the hurdles it faces in connecting with caregivers.
She explained that fewer than one in five Americans are familiar with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) which is the launching pad for Alzheimer’s and other brain failures. MCI is the point where brain failure should be diagnosed, but fewer than half of physicians surveyed were comfortable making the diagnosis.
Brain failure, a term Landon learned from British medical journals, covers all of the diseases that bring on Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and other diseases that impact about one-in three elderly individuals in today’s society. Because Alzheimer’s and the other forms of cognitive decline puts the patient in need of long-term care, that caregiving burden usually falls on a family member.
“In 2020 more than 11.2 million Americans provided about 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care,” said Blandel. Dollars spent in that care are estimated at $257 billion. The long-term care cost for the average dementia patients exceeds $373,000.
The Alzheimer’s Association, according to Blandel’s presentation at the forum, offers a plethora of resources to caregivers including the round-the-clock Alzheimer’s help-line, which responds in 200-plus languages. Many other resources are available through the Association.
Blandel told the press after the forum that the interaction exposed several needs. At the top of the list is more education for the medical community on resources available for those impacted by dementia, including principles for a dignified diagnosis and patient packets after receiving a
diagnosis. She added that more education programs for those impacted by brain failure are needed. There is a continued presence in Montrose County of the Alzheimer’s Association as well as that of the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging and the Caregiver Support Foundation.
Landon, co-author of a seminal book on caregiving, "Caregiving: Journey to a New Horizon," told the gathering that recently CSF and the Alzheimer’s Association reached an agreement to co-facilitate more caregiver groups in western Colorado. Those include groups in Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties.
Landon and his co-author, the late Glen Hinshaw, have conducted a popular group series at the Montrose Hospital for the past seven years. They formed the Foundation several months prior to Hinshaw’s passing last fall. CSF has also pioneered in Zoom (virtual) group sessions.
“We are working on the mission to provide family caregivers emotional support and tools to care for and advocate for their loved ones,” Landon told the attendees. An important tool being offered by the Foundation is a series of 13 videos available to caregivers and professional.
“Our video series is an easy way for caregivers and others to learn more about the arduous journey with which every caregiver is faced.” The videos are available on the Foundation’s website, YouTube, and the Region 10 website. Two of those videos and one that is in production at this moment, deal with the role health care professionals can play in steering caregivers to connect with available support.
Eva Veitch, Director of the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging, spoke briefly, outlining the role the agency plays in the lives of the afflicted and their caregivers.
“Region 10 understands the importance of supporting caregivers and preserving the dignity of all older adults,” Veitch said.
Once diagnosis is made, Veitch urged caregivers and patients to ask a lot of question of their doctors and other professionals.
“Talk about your fears and feelings and communicate your own needs,” she said. She told caregivers to actively seek support and accept help, “Doing that is a sign of strength, not weakness,” Veitch said.
Upon seeing the turnout and listening to the questions and comments, Veitch said, “ I am impressed with the number of people who attended the forum to learn more about the available resources and to share their thoughts about what we can improve upon.”
As Blandel indicated, Veitch also expressed the need to connect with more caregivers. “The number of people who know little about Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) was concerning as was the overall response of the medical community. We have plenty of work to do, but I feel like we have some clear direction to begin to address those concerns,” she said.
Family Caregiver Support Groups are staged regularly, both in-person at the Montrose Regional Health hospital and online through Zoom. Below is the list of available groups.
In-person support groups are at the Montrose Regional Health Hospital, 800 S. Third St., Montrose. They are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. There are two groups on each of those days — 11 a.m. - noon and 1 - 2 p.m.
The Virtual Support Group via Zoom is held online on the second and fourth Friday of each month 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
The Grieving After Dementia Group meets online on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in learning more about caregiving or brain failure diseases can check the websites of the three organizations involved.
The Alzheimer’s Association website is https://www.alz.org/. The Alzheimer’s Association 24-hour Help-Line number is 800-272-3900. The Grand Junction office phone number is 970-256- 1274.
The Caregivers Support Foundation website is https://www.family-caregiver.org. Dr Landon is available at Laird@Family-Caregiver.org
The website for Region 10 is https://region10.net/senior-resources/. The Montrose office telephone is 970-765-3127.