Brandon Creamer of Montrose was one of 26 American Angus Association members from across the country who attended the 2022 Beef Leaders Institute (BLI) June 13-17.
The annual event is hosted by the American Angus Association and funded by the Angus Foundation and Certified Angus Beef® brand (CAB). BLI provides Association members the opportunity to experience the beef value chain from pasture to plate.
Participants began the week at the American Angus Association in St. Joseph, Missouri. While at the breed’s headquarters, attendees met with staff to learn about the many departments and programs housed within the Association.
Following their time in St. Joseph, attendees visited Tiffany Cattle Company in Herrington, Kansas. Here, Shane Tiffany, Tiffany Cattle Company co-owner, explained the intricacies of cattle feeding and marketing. Attendees learned how their decisions, specifically as seedstock producers, can influence cattle’s performance in the feedyard.
For the second portion of the trip, the group traveled to Ohio to continue studying the beef value chain. Participants explored the impact of genetics in the beef industry at Select Sires, and the role value-added products play in marketing CAB at Hudson Meat Company. The final days of the experience were spent at the CAB brand headquarters in Wooster, Ohio.
In Wooster, attendees were welcomed to The Culinary Center by John Stika, CAB president. From a virtual packing plant tour to a hands-on beef fabrication demonstration in the meat lab, participants followed the entire process of putting a CAB steak on the dinner table.
Providing continued education for the Angus membership is a priority for the Association. BLI is designed to provide members ages 25 to 45 with the resources to understand all segments of the beef industry. Attendees leave equipped as stronger, more effective leaders for the Angus breed and beef industry.
For more information on BLI and applying to be part of the Class of 2023, visit www.angus.org/Event/BLIEntryForm. Look for the 2023 application to be available in early November.
