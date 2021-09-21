The Bureau of Land Management Southwest Resource Advisory Council will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a public comment period scheduled at 1:30 p.m.
There will be a field trip on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to the Alpine Loop, near Silverton, meeting at the San Juan Public Lands Center, 15 Burnett Ct, Durango, Colorado 81301.
Planned agenda items include discussing recreation management on the Alpine Loop, an introduction to the Jumbo Mountain Travel Management Plan, fire management on Animas City Mountain, and updates from each field office. Individuals who want to make a statement during the public comment period are encouraged to submit a written copy of their statement for the administrative record. The meeting agenda as well as a link to the Zoom meeting is available online at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/colorado/southwest-rac.
This Resource Advisory Council meeting will include a field trip on Oct 20. to the Alpine Loop to discuss resource management complexities. The field trip is open to the public, but observers must organize their own transportation. Please RSVP two weeks prior to the meeting so COVID-19 precautions can be implemented as necessary. If Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines preclude on-site meetings, the field trip will be cancelled.
All 15-member Resource Advisory Councils in Colorado are forums for providing advice and recommendations to the BLM on various resource and land management issues. The Southwest Resource Advisory Council advises the BLM Colorado Southwest District including the Gunnison, Uncompahgre, and Tres Rios field offices.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Collin Ewing at 970-244-3049 or cewing@blm.gov.
