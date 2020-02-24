Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased to 600 cubic feet per second, starting Wednesday.
Snowpack in the Upper Gunnison Basin is currently at 103% of normal.
The Feb. 15 runoff forecast for Blue Mesa Reservoir predicts 83% of average for April-July inflows. Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently above the baseflow target of 1,050 cfs. River flows are expected to stay above the baseflow target for the foreseeable future.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gage, is 1,050 cfs for January through March.
Currently, there are no diversions into the Gunnison Tunnel and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are about 800 cfs. After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be at zero and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be around 600 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations, contact Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist Erik Knight at 970- 248-0629 or e-mail at eknight@usbr.gov
