Releases from the Aspinall Unit were being decreased as of Sept. 1, from 1,450 cubic feet per second to 1,350 cfs.
Releases are being decreased as rainfall has helped put river flows well above the baseflow target on the lower Gunnison River. The actual April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir came in at 68% of average.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently over the baseflow target of 890 cfs. River flows are expected to continue at or above the baseflow target for the foreseeable future.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater guage, is 890 cfs for September.
Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 440 cfs. After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be around 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be near 340 cfs.
Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970- 248-0629, e-mail eknight@usbr.gov
