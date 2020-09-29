Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Releases from the Aspinall Unit began being decreased from 1,350 cubic feet per second to 1,250 cfs on Monday, the Bureau of Reclamation announced.
Releases are being lowered while the Crystal power plant is offline for maintenance. Diversions into the Gunnison Tunnel have also dropped over the last part of September. The actual April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir came in at 57% of average.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently above the baseflow target of 890 cfs. River flows are expected to stay at levels above the baseflow target after the release change has arrived at the Whitewater gauge.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, is 890 cfs for September and 790 cfs for October.
Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 950 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 450 cfs. After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will be around 900 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be near 400 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970-248-0629; e-mail eknight@usbr.gov, or Ryan Christianson at 970-248-0652; email rchristianson@usbr.gov.
