Montrose police are seeking information about a Saturday morning heist at Wildcat Pawn, 437 N. Townsend Ave.

Early that day, two individuals approached the pawn shop and initiated a “smash and grab” theft by breaking a window and taking property from inside, the Montrose Police Department alleged.

Video footage showed two taller, slender people, believed to be males, although their faces were covered. One person wore a red and gray jacket and the other wore a black hoodie, according to police. 

Anyone with information can make an anonymous report via Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; the phone app P3tips, or the website P3tips.com. Information leading to an arrest may result in the tipster receiving a cash award.

Information can also be reported to the Montrose Police Department via dispatch 970-249-9110.

