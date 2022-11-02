Manufacturers’ expo and STEMposium is Thursday
Montrose County Economic Development Corp. is teaming up with the Montrose County School District for this year’s manufacturers’ expo.
In returning for its fifth year, the expo is also featuring a “STEMposium,” showcasing what local STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students can do.
The public is welcome to attend and learn what local manufacturers contribute to the county; show support for local business and learn about products and services.
The expo is from 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.
Presentations from educators and professionals are from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. From 1 — 5, browse the exhibits and explore job opportunities.
Learn about agri-business
Are you a beginning farmer or rancher? Trying to figure out the best way to market your products? Wondering where to even begin?
Join the Valley Food Partnership Friday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. at the Ute Indian Museum for an evening panel to discover and decide the best market channels for your farm business.
Six panelists from local farm businesses and institutions along the Western Slope will share their tips and tricks. Learn from and connect with experts in the field, whether you are selling directly to consumers, through regional distributors, or even to institutions.
This is the last continuing education session of VPF’s 2022 program for Cultivating Farmers and Ranchers that Thrive (CFRT). The CFRT program aims to support beginner farmers and ranchers through classes, mentorship, internships, and land access partnerships.
Pre-register by visiting www.valleyfoodpartnership.org under upcoming event or email Audrey at Audrey@Valleyfoodpartnership.org
Trout Unlimited honors Mayfly as exemplary partner
Mayfly Outdoors was recognized for its dedication to coldwater conservation.
The Montrose-based business, designated a Certified B Corporation earlier this year, accepted the Exemplary Industry Partner Award from Colorado Trout Unlimited on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Glenwood Springs.
According to a Colorado Trout Unlimited (CTU) press release, this award goes to an industry partner that shows dedication to CTU’s mission to work to conserve, protect and restore Colorado’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds.
CTU noted Mayfly Outdoors’ work on their local Uncompahgre River projects, custom reels that give back to conservation programs including abandoned mine restoration, and Mayfly Outdoors’ long-term vision for sustainability and continued conservation partnerships.
“Mayfly has brought incredible vision and commitment to coldwater conservation as an integral part of their operations, and we are pleased to honor their efforts,” said CTU Executive Director David Nickum.
Jeff Wagner, CEO of Mayfly Outdoors accepted the award in person, remarked that “we’re very appreciative of this recognition and are excited to continue our support of what we see as necessary to support you, the angler, and the health of our rivers.”
Mayfly Outdoors brands include Abel Reels, Ross Reels and Airflo Fly Lines.
West Slope Water Summit
Join local leaders and policymakers to learn about the West’s troubled waters at the West Slope Water Summit from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.
Space for in-person attendance is limited, however, the event will be broadcast live; visit westslopewatersummit.com on Nov. 10 for detailed viewing information.
There is no cost to attend in person, but you must register at westslopewatersummit.com or 970-252-4505.
Speakers include Andy Mueller, executive director, Colorado River District, who will discuss adapting the 1922 Colorado River Compact to today’s reality; Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association Manager Steve Pope; panel discussion; lunch with Greg Walcher of the Heartland Institute; Vineetha Kartha, Central Arizona Project program manager, and Perry Cabot, Colorado State University.