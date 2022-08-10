Compiled by Staff
What’s the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’?
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for its first annual Coolest Thing Made in Colorado contest, a new statewide, community-driven competition celebrating the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry.
The nomination period closes on Sept. 9. An independent panel of judges will review the nominations and select the top ten finalists in late September.
The finalists will be honored at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon on Oct. 20 , where the Coolest Thing winner will be announced. The winner will be awarded the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado trophy along with the title and recognition of the Coolest Thing top winner for 2022.
In order to be eligible to enter the contest, the product must be made in Colorado using a manufacturing process. For example, a restaurant that makes “made to order” pizza would not qualify, but a food manufacturer that mass-produces frozen pizza would.
The company manufacturing the product does not have to be located in Colorado, but the product must be manufactured in a Colorado-based facility. There is no cost to participate in the contest and membership with the Colorado Chamber is not required. Anyone can nominate a product and self-nominations among companies is encouraged.
Colorado’s 4,800-plus manufacturing firms contribute more than $26 billion to the state’s economy, accounting for 6.75% of total output and employing approximately 152,000 Coloradans. The Colorado Chamber has been the state’s affiliate for the National Association of Manufacturers since 1965 and is proud to count many of Colorado’s prominent manufacturers among its members.
Nominations can be submitted at: https://coolestthingcolorado.com/nominations.
Gov, secretary of state tout new small biz law
Governor Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and state legislators joined Colorado entrepreneurs and small business owners to announce that more than 10,000 new Colorado businesses (LLCs) have been filed since July 1, when a new law took effect making it nearly free to start a business.
Polis met with Coloradans who took the exciting step to form their own businesses in the past month and were able to put the money saved towards starting and running their new businesses.
“I am thrilled that this new money-saving plan has reduced costs for so many Colorado entrepreneurs, creating 10,000 new businesses,” said Polis. “As an entrepreneur, I know that every dollar counts when getting a business off the ground.”
This new law reducing the cost for Coloradans to register their business went into effect last month and has already saved business owners over $500,000, fueling economic growth and saving people money.
“As Secretary of State, I am focused on supporting economic opportunity for all Coloradans. This new law keeps money in the pockets of business owners and entrepreneurs across the state so they can continue to innovate and create businesses that provide good-paying jobs for hardworking Coloradans,” said Griswold. “We must continue to do all we can to support Colorado’s working families and the small businesses that are critical to our economy and communities.”
Bill sponsor Lisa Cutter, D- Jefferson County, said the state took “bold action: to make it cheaper to launch a business in Colorado.
“This year, we passed legislation to reduce property taxes on businesses by $200 million and used $600 million in federal funds to prevent unemployment insurance cost increases on employers. From reducing the cost of starting a business to allowing retailers and restaurants to keep more of the sales tax they collect and boosting tax credits for advanced industries, we’ve worked hard to help businesses hold on to more of their hard-earned money.”
This year, the legislature passed nearly $1 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses. Polis signed new laws cutting licensing fees for frontline workers in healthcare and behavioral health fields, reducing the cost of state parks passes to $29, and permanently eliminating the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products.
— Compiled from news releases