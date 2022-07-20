Compiled by Staff
State to boost up marijuana market reporting
The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) announced a new data dashboard that will provide an increased array of data collected and analyzed by the Division and will house the quarterly marijuana market updates going forward. The MED will now increase its data reporting to four times a year from the previous twice-a-year updates.
“We’re excited to be able to provide enhanced data about Colorado’s legal marijuana industry at regular intervals with interested parties,” said Kyle Lambert, MED’s Deputy Director of Data Analysis and Planning. “In partnership with CU’s Business Research Division, the Marijuana Market Updates dashboard will take the analysis of the nation’s most mature marijuana industry to the next level.”
The dashboard is interactive, allowing for visitors to more easily navigate the data themselves and includes new and improved topics of focus, such as increased information on sales, prices, licenses, plants, testing, and a map that explores key marijuana indicators by county. The MED anticipates the graphics included on the dashboard will be a welcome enhancement to data previously supplied by the division.
The division also released the Q4 2021 Update. Highlights include:
• Colorado marijuana sales hit a record in 2021, a 2.2% increase over 2020: Just over three-fifths of overall marijuana sales in Colorado occurred in five counties. The City and County of Denver posted the most overall marijuana sales in 2021, totaling $679.1 million (31.2% of total sales), followed by Arapahoe County ($202.4 million, 9.3%), Adams County ($160.8 million, 7.4%), Boulder County ($143.7 million, 6.6%), and El Paso County ($138.9 million, 6.4%).
• Concentrates and edibles gain market share in 2021: Concentrate’s share increased from 30.1% to 33.2% for adult-use and from 30% to 30.3% for medical. Edible’s share increased from 12.8% to 13.8% for adult-use and from 8.5% to 9.8% for medical.
• Number of marijuana businesses continued to grow in 2021: Active retail store establishment licenses (both adult-use and medical) totaled 947 in December 2021, a 2% increase year-over-year and on average, there were 941 active retail store establishments each month in 2021 compared to 915 per month in 2020.
• Flower and concentrate prices end 2021 at year lows: Average prices per gram and year-over-year change as of December 2021 were retail marijuana flower — $4.29 (14.1% decrease) and medical marijuana flower — $2.55 (24.3% decrease).
• Cultivated plants observe 13.6% growth over 2020: Average cultivated plants for 2021 totaled 1.4 million compared to the 2020 average of 1.3 million.
• Occupational license growth continues: Total occupational licenses reached 42,016 in December 2021, an increase of 5.9% year-over-year.
• Monthly sales tax revenues hit record: 2021 marijuana state sales tax revenue totaled $423.5 million, a 9.3% increase over 2020.
The dashboard uses data collected from the state’s marijuana inventory tracking system (Metrc) and other publicly available data. The data dashboard will be accompanied by a quarterly report which can be found at https://sbg.colorado.gov/med/updates.
To view the new Marijuana Market Updates, visit https://tinyurl.com/colomjdash. (Link redirects to state MED site.) To view the Q4 2021 Report and all previous reports, visit https://sbg.colorado.gov/med/updates.
GMUG unveils new website
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests website has been re-released in a new format. The new layout provides a more user-friendly experience with improved features. Explore the redesigned site here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
The goal of the redesign was to make public information easier to find. Notable changes are the Navigation Bar, Home Pages and Recreation Page. The most frequently visited and requested information remains easily accessible on the homepage. This includes maps, pass and permit information and fire management information. The new format also provides quick access to Recreation.gov for pass purchases.
The new website template is responsive and provides visitors an improved experience using any device, desktop or mobile. It is our hope that these updates will lead to more accessible information that better serves the needs of all audiences.
This redesigned platform helps the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service to live up to our value of diversity by improving accessibility and Section 508 compliance.
The new format is aligned with the national effort to modernize the user interface and is consistent with the look and feel of other federal websites. This update is the result of nearly two years of collaboration between the GMUG, the Rocky Mountain Region and the Chief Information Office Web Services Team. With this update, all Rocky Mountain National Forests have now transitioned to the new look.
Business brief information taken from news releases.