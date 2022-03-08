Business and COVID webinar is Thursday
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in partnership with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, will host a webinar, Business and COVID: Where do we go from here?, March 10 from 9:30-10 a.m. for all Colorado business community members.
The webinar will cover what businesses need to know about the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act and public health emergency leave, as well as highlight business pandemic success stories and resources to share with employees.
The webinar will feature panelists Louise Vaughn, vice president for HR, IT, and Vehicles for Charity for Arc Thrift Stores; Eric Yohe, outreach program manager, Division of Labor Standards and Statistics, at CDLE; and Scott Bookman, director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response and COVID-19 incident commander at CDPHE. Nikki Maloney, OEDIT’s interim Director, Business Support Division will moderate the webinar, and there will be a Q&A segment for attendees.
This event is a resource for branch managers and franchise owners as well as medium to small business owners looking to understand what is next for the state’s pandemic response. Chamber and business association representatives are also welcome. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3fy9rhfp.
Rural Opportunity Office becomes free-standing division
The Rural Opportunity Office (ROO) at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) is transitioning from a subdivision of the Business Support division to a free-standing division to increase support for rural communities across Colorado. With this transition, Katharina Papenbrock has been promoted to division director and will continue to serve as the rural representative for the western region of the state.
The ROO was first established in November 2019 to expand rural prosperity and provide economic development support through a fully remote team with each employee living in the region they represent.
Previously, the ROO operated under the Business Support and Rural Prosperity division to provide support to small businesses in rural areas, including a regional webinar series in partnership with the Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), Startup Colorado and other regional small business support organizations. This program served 6,000 businesses and stakeholders over a six-month period.
The reorganization of the Rural Opportunity Office will allow it to leverage the significant relationships it has built within the Business Support division including the SBDC network, Minority Business Office and the Colorado Employee Ownership Office. These partnerships will continue to connect rural communities and small businesses with more than 150 OEDIT programs. The following programs and priorities will fall under the ROO division:
• The revamped Rural Technical Assistance Program, to launch in Spring 2022, provides free access to economic development educational materials hosted on an online learning platform, as well as the traditional application-based individualized technical support and implementation funding.
• The Rural Roadmaps Program, funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and in partnership with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, provides strategic recovery and resilience-focused roadmap, technical assistance and implementation support to over 150 rural communities across 16 regional teams.
• A new data dashboard featuring key economic indicators for rural communities at the county level will launch this spring.
• The statewide Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will begin in spring with support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act Statewide Planning Research & Network non-competitive grant cycle.
• Strategic work with the Office of Just Transition within the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment for rural communities impacted by the coal transition.
State AG pushes for investigation into airline customer service
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser wants the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate Frontier Airlines concerning flight change policies and customer service practices in light of the recent announcement of a proposed merger between Frontier and Spirit Airlines.
Weiser previously urged the USDOT to investigate Frontier Airlines’ policies during the pandemic, and the Department of Law continues to receive complaints concerning Frontier on a range of customer service issues, including its failure to provide refunds or to promptly issue refunds to consumers when required by law.
“Both airlines have poor records regarding customer service, and should the merger between the airlines be approved, there is a real and pressing risk that the unfair treatment our state’s residents have faced from Frontier may worsen,” Weiser said.
“Companies that take advantage of consumers must be held accountable, and the prospect of this merger creates an immediate need for the USDOT to examine Frontier’s business practices to ensure both airlines have practices and policies in place that comply with laws requiring carriers to treat consumers fairly and honestly.”
In the letter, Weiser highlights the concern that after a merger, the two carriers, which are frequently ranked at the bottom of customer satisfaction surveys, will have fewer incentives to appropriately address complaints and treat their consumers fairly and in accordance with the law because they will face lessened competition.
That reduced competition could also lead, the letter explains, to fewer choices for consumers who are searching for an affordable option on the routes Frontier and Spirit serves.
As the proposed merger is considered, Weiser said it is crucial that the agency consider consumer protection concerns and options to address such concerns going forward.
Information from submitted news releases.