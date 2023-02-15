BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Mayfly acquires Dyna-King; Storm King whiskey honored; SMPA floats changes

Storm King tops for American whiskey
Storm King Distilling Company’s Side Gig Whiskey was named Best American Whiskey by Whisky Magazine at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards - America in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Feb. 9 event brought together industry greats and newcomers to celebrate the dedication and creativity of its people, as well as the craft and skill of its producers in the World Whiskies Awards.
“We are extremely excited about this award and honored to be among such an amazing class of whiskey makers,” David Fishering, co-founder and head distiller at the Montrose business said, in an announcement for the award.
“As a family-owned business and one that takes pride in the provenance of our products, we have made it a priority to work with Colorado farmers in making a true, 100% Colorado whiskey. Not only is our whiskey a testament to our skills at the distillery, but it also showcases the quality and unique terroir being cultivated by Colorado growers.
“Our Side Gig expression has been a fun project, as it ends up being the home for many of the single grain, and single barrel, experiments that we have distilled and aged onsite since 2018. The whiskey has been a huge hit in our market as it balances itself between more traditional flavor profiles like a bourbon, rye, or wheat whiskey, and something your palate hasn’t experienced before.”
Side Gig Whiskey is an evolving blend of straight whiskies, all distilled and aged onsite, that currently represents numerous Colorado-grown grains, including corn, wheat, rye, triticale, barley, and oats, as well as various barrel profiles. Batch No. 6 was recently released and is available for purchase at the distillery and at many local liquor stores.
Storm King Distilling Company was founded by Fishering and his father, Greg, in 2018.
Mayfly acquires Dyna-King
Mayfly Outdoors has added to its portfolio, in acquiring Dyna-King Inc., currently based in Cloverdale, California.
Dyna-King, the maker of hand-crafted fly-tying vises and tools, will move to Montrose, the home of Ross Reels and Abel Reels, at Colorado Outdoors.
Mayfly will begin transitioning production and shipping of Dyna-King to Montrose over the next six months.
“This is a great day for our company as we continue to grow our family of brands,” Mayfly CEO Jeff Wagner said, in the Feb. 6 acquisition announcement that called Dyna-King a “perfect fit.”
Wagner could not be reached for additional comment.
“It’s a positive move for Dyna-King,” said Karen Hall, president of Dyna-King, in the announcement. “My mom and dad are giving me the ‘atta-girl’ from Heaven. We are excited to see the family legacy continue with a company that is willing to care for it.”
SMPA proposes change to ‘idle’ and ‘ seasonal’ accounts
The electric distribution grid that serves the members of San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) is expensive to maintain, due to its complexity and the harsh environment where it is located. Weather, rockfall and trees, along with human caused impacts, make for expensive repairs.
These maintenance expenses are shared by all members who pay a fixed access fee on their monthly bill along with whatever charges they have collected from energy they’ve used the previous month.
There are, however, some who derive benefit from the grid, without paying their part of these maintenance costs.
Recently defined “Idle” and “Seasonal” accounts can turn off their power and stop paying bills only to return to a well-maintained grid, at a later time, and start up again. The costs of grid upkeep, during their absence, is split among the remaining active members.
In an effort to ensure equitable cost recovery, SMPA reached out to members and holders of idle accounts, defined as any service that has been inactivated or disconnected for a period of at least 90 days, and to holders of seasonal accounts, defined as any service that is routinely disconnected and reconnected within a 12-month period. These account-holders were informed of SMPA’s proposed revisions to its General Rules and Regulations.
The operative revisions require that at the time of shutoff, these account-holders can opt to continue to pay the monthly access fee to help fund maintenance of the system and their service, or they can retire the service. This latter option would give SMPA the ability to remove power delivery equipment, thus reducing maintenance costs and liabilities.
At its March 28 meeting, the SMPA Board of Directors will consider adding the new language to the General Rules and Regulations. Members interested in learning more can find more information at www.smpa.com/start-new-service-or-discontinue-service#idle_services.
Compiled from news releases.