BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Mayfly acquires Dyna-King; Storm King whiskey honored; SMPA floats changes

Founders of the Storm King Distilling Company, Greg Fishering, left, and David Fishering hold a bottle of Side Gig Whiskey, which was named Best American Whiskey at 2023 World Whiskies Awards-America. David Fishering is the head distiller of Storm King, which is located at the intersection of West Main and Grand Avenue. The Fisherings founded Storm King in 2018.

Storm King tops for American whiskey

Storm King Distilling Company’s Side Gig Whiskey was named Best American Whiskey by Whisky Magazine at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards - America in Louisville, Kentucky.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?