Montrose Regional Airport’s flight schedule ramps up
Following its December launch, Southwest Airlines will continue service this spring with Denver flights five days per week, Thursday - Monday, to Montrose.
Starting in June, Southwest will resume twice-daily flights to Denver and Saturday and Sunday flights to Dallas Love-Field.
"With the success of our first winter season of serving Montrose, we continue seeing demand for destinations with easy access to the outdoors," Dan Landson, communication lead for Southwest Airlines, told the Montrose Daily Press. "As we extend our service through the end of the summer, we’re looking forward to connecting more people from across the Southwest network with our Colorado destinations, allowing them to enjoy everything there is to offer in the region."
United is currently scheduled with its regular, three times daily Denver flights in April and May, and Dallas on American with their once daily flights from Dallas to Montrose. In June, additional core flights to Montrose will resume, including daily service from Houston and Chicago on United, and Phoenix with American.
Denver Air will continue to fly Denver to Telluride daily through the spring and the summer on a 30-seat jet.
There are likely to be additional changes as summer approaches, and schedules will continue to adjust monthly as we come out of the pandemic and travel demand continues to recover.
Colorado official honored for economic development
Betsy Markey, executive director of Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, has been named as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, the state announced in a news release.
The annual honor from Consultant Connect recognizes economic leaders who are continually fighting for their communities and making a difference through their leadership.
“Colorado’s dynamic, knowledge-based economy continues to show its strong resilience and powerful potential,” said Markey. “I’m grateful for the national recognition of our hard work and I’m equally appreciative of our statewide partners that help us cultivate shared economic prosperity.”
During Markey’s tenure, Colorado has earned multiple awards for its nationally recognized economy and has attracted a dynamic mix of companies to Colorado, bringing tens of thousands of net new jobs to the state.
Markey has also prioritized a broad-based economic strategy focused on cultivating statewide economic prosperity – a key objective of Gov. Jared Polis. Markey’s efforts to engage the entirety of the state has included an internal agency reorganization to create a geographically embedded Rural Prosperity Team tasked with increasing engagement and deal flow.
In addition, Markey crafted new state programs to benefit rural Colorado such as the use of tax incentives to create net new jobs within designated rural communities. The Location Neutral Employment program (LONE) has already realized multiple contracted companies committed to hundreds of location neutral jobs.
“Betsy’s foresight to create rural incentives like the LONE program, offer opportunities for western Colorado that were previously unattainable,” said Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown. “We anticipate that the LONE program will be a great way for rural communities to attract new workforce while providing diversification opportunities.”
