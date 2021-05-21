People who want to travel along the Front Range and to and from the Western Slope will have more options as Bustang adds service to its existing routes beginning this weekend.
Additional buses start running Sunday, May 23:
· West Line between Grand Junction and Denver/Glenwood Springs and Denver/Vail and Denver. Three routes currently operating Monday through Friday. Three roundtrips (one for each West Line route) on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays are being added.
· North Line between Fort Collins and Denver. Four routes are currently operating Monday through Friday. Two roundtrips Monday through Friday, plus two roundtrips on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays are being added.
· South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver. Four routes are currently operating Monday through Friday. Two routes currently operating Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays
Two roundtrips Monday through Friday are being added.
In addition, full capacity seating – 51 passengers — has returned to all Bustang coaches. However, public safety measures will continue, including:
• Face masks required for drivers and passengers;
• Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers;
• Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus;
· Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests.
Visit ridebustang.com for specific route, schedule and fare information.
