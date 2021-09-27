The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang Outrider recently celebrated the start of service between Telluride and Grand Junction. This route will provide vital connections between Southwestern Colorado and Grand Junction and support Outrider’s existing Durango-Grand Junction line.
In addition to Telluride, regularly scheduled stops include Placerville, Ridgway, Montrose, Olathe, Delta and four stops in Grand Junction – at the Grand Valley Transfer Center, VA Western Colorado Health Care System, St. Mary's Medical Center and the Grand Junction Regional Airport, where the route launch celebration event was held.
“This service increases access to medical, shopping, and airport services for riders between Telluride and Grand Junction, the length and frequency of this service will allow riders to make a one-day round trip to Grand Junction from Telluride,” said CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake, in a press release. “We are excited to respond to the needs of our ridership in this part of the state.”
The Telluride-Grand Junction route currently is running five days per week. Based on demand, weekend service could be added at a future date.
Fares are set at 17 cents per mile. Seniors (65 years and older), children ages 2-11 and disabled individuals ride the bus at half price. Caretakers for disabled individuals and children younger than 2 ride free.
Alpine Express is operating the route for CDOT, which partners with local operators for all Bustang Outrider routes.
“This new route fills a gap for people along the Western Slope who travel to Grand Junction for their essential needs,” said Pam Cook, director of Operations for CO West Transportation LLC, which owns Alpine Express. “We’re thrilled to have been selected as the local operator.”
“We’re excited to have our airport support the Telluride-Grand Junction route as an official stop,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director at Grand Junction Regional Airport.
“Providing this transportation opportunity on the ground allows more Coloradans access to the airport for travel outside of Grand Junction and Colorado.”
Riders can purchase tickets through the new Bustang Outrider mobile app that is available to download from Google Play and the App Store or pay when boarding the bus using cash only (no bills larger than $20). Riders can also subscribe to receive alerts for any route at RideBustang.com/Text-Outrider or text “OUTRIDER” to 833-711-0252.
Outrider currently services five routes: Gunnison-Denver, Alamosa-Pueblo, Lamar-Colorado Springs, Durango-Grand Junction and Craig-Denver. Two new Outrider routes are set to begin service in 2021, including Sterling-Greeley/Sterling-Denver and Trinidad-Pueblo.
CO West currently includes Alpine Express, Telluride Express, American Spirit Shuttle, CB Limo and GO Alpine, servicing the Denver, Steamboat, Crested Butte and Telluride markets. CO West also operates public transportation for CDOT Bustang, Gunnison County, Town of Crested Butte, Town of Telluride and Telluride Mountain Village. They provide full-service limo, event and charter transportation services as well as airport shuttles to Denver, Montrose, Hayden, Gunnison and Telluride Airports. For more information visit letsride.co or call 1-800-822-4844.
Bustang Outrider is a subsidiary of CDOT’s Bustang service that offers statewide bus connections. Outrider works with local bus services in rural areas to ensure Coloradans get reliable buses, updated schedules, convenient connections and consistent fares.
Learn more about Bustang Outrider routes, maps, schedules purchasing tickets and more at ridebustang.com. Follow service alerts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @RideBustang. Passengers can purchase tickets on all buses from each Park-n-Ride that Bustang Outrider services.
