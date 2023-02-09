The Colorado Department of Transportation is surveying Bustang passengers to help determine the feasibility of expanding passenger service on Interstate 25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver, and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver.

“Since launching in 2015, CDOT’s Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike,” said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger.



