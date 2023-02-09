The Colorado Department of Transportation is surveying Bustang passengers to help determine the feasibility of expanding passenger service on Interstate 25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver, and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver.
“Since launching in 2015, CDOT’s Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike,” said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger.
“Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study.”
Passengers are being surveyed to determine if increasing trip frequency would meet the anticipated demand for additional service.
The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish when a rider logs onto the Bustang’s Wi-Fi. Advertisements with a link and QR code also will be posted in Bustang coaches.
Survey respondents will be eligible to receive Visa gift cards as an incentive.
Bustang Interregional Express Bus Service
CDOT launched Bustang along the I-25 Front Range and I-70 Mountain corridors in 2015 and service was an immediate success.
The passage of SB-180 by the state legislature has enabled CDOT to “go big” by launching a three-year pilot program expanding Bustang service along both corridors. A phased expansion proposal has been identified that will incrementally increase service levels on all three routes over the three-year period from 2022 to 2024.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone