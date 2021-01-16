Montrose County School District staff and students have returned to the classrooms for another semester of learning under an updated COVID-19 Learning Model Matrix.
The district continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and quarantines throughout the district daily. That information is updated continuously on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, located on the mcsd.org website, for the public to review.
51 COVID-19 positive cases. The number of confirmed cases during the month of January as reported on the MCSD COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 15. Thirty-five of those cases were students and 16 were staff members.
Within the past seven days, starting Jan. 9 through Jan. 15, eight staff members and 20 students have tested positive for the virus.
Of the eight staff who tested positive this past week,
1 taught at Centennial Middle School,
2 taught at Columbine Middle School,
3 taught at the Early Childhood Centers,
2 taught at Johnson Elementary and
1 worked at the Montrose County District Office.
Five schools also had confirmed student COVID-19 cases between Jan. 9 through Jan. 15 with
3 students at JES,
3 students at CtMS,
7 students at Montrose High School,
3 students at Olathe Elementary School and
4 students at Olathe Middle High School.
The previous week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, there were 12 confirmed cases across the district.
CtMS, Cottonwood Elementary, OES and OMHS each had 1 confirmed student case of the virus. MHS had 4 student cases.
CMS and MHS also had 1 confirmed staff case each and JES had 2 staff test positive.
There are 349 staff and students (39 staff and 310 students) currently in quarantine as of the Jan. 15 update.
Staff in quarantine by school are
3 at CtMS,
3 at CMS,
12 at ECC,
9 at JES,
1 at MHS,
1 at Oak Grove Elementary School,
1 at OES,
1 at Peak Academy and
1 at Pomona Elementary School.
The student quarantine breakdown by school is
26 at CtMS,
7 at CMS,
5 at CES,
35 at ECC,
87 at JES,
54 at MHS,
5 at Northside Elementary School,
10 at OGES,
29 at OES,
35 at OMHS
13 at PEAK Academy and
4 at PES.
276 cases. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases the since Aug. 27, 2020.
For the most up-to-date COVID-19 information for MCSD, visit https://tinyurl.com/Covidmcsd.
