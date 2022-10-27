C’mon, get flappy: Bat Week facts

Staff Report
National Bat Week is underway until Oct. 31. Conservationists use people’s tendency to associate bats with Halloween to highlight the winged mammal and to promote species health.
Staff Report
National Bat Week is underway until Oct. 31. Conservationists use people’s tendency to associate bats with Halloween to highlight the winged mammal and to promote species health.
Here are some fast facts, courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife and others:
• 18 species of bats live in Colorado; some permanently, others migrate through. And they are the” big brown bat; big free-tailed bat; Brazilian free-tailed bat; California myotis; eastern pipistrelle (tri-colored bat); fringed myotis; hoary bat; little brown bat; long-eared myotis; long-legged myotis; pallid bat; red bat; silver-haired bat; spotted bat; Townsend’s big-eared bat; western pipistrelle (canyon bat); western small-footed myoti and Yuma myotis.
• They can be found everywhere — mountains to plains; rural to metro.
• Bats are pollinators!
• They’re also important for insect control, with the little brown bat able to catch and consume more than 150 mosquitoes in fewer than 15 minutes.
• CPW is studying Western Slope bats to locate where they hibernate — the location is referred to as a “hibernaculum.” If you locate hibernating bats, treat them as though there is a “do not disturb” sign present.
• The study will also help monitor for white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease deadly to bats. Signs of the disease include bats moving to the openings of their hibernaculum during winter; leaving the site during winter, especially on cold days; bats with a white powder on their nose, ears or wings, and dead bats.
• Report the sighting of active or dead bats to a special hotline, 303-291-7771, to assist CPW with studies and with spotting white-nose syndrome.
• Healthy bats are not health hazards when left undisturbed, Colorado Pest Management, a Denver-based wildlife control company, reminds.
Avoid close contact with them, especially those that get into your home or that you find lying on the ground. Avoid bats that are roosting in the open during daytime and those that are flying erratically. Contact CPW (970-252-6000) or a wildlife control specialist.
Do not touch bats. If you are bitten, seek immediate medical attention and report it.
Make sure house pets are vaccinated for rabies, especially if you let them outside.
Now for the fun stuff:
• Make a bat box to provide living space for the animals. You can watch a video about how to make a bat box at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Bats.aspx. The page also has other suggestions for helping bats.
• Visit batweek.org for a digital toolkit, educational materials, videos and more.
• Check out batcon.org (Bat Conservation International’s website) for yet more information.
Information compiled from cpw.state.co.us and coloradopestmanagement.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.