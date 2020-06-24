Caddy named Western District president of CCI

Keith Caddy

Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy has been elected as president of the Western District of Colorado Counties Inc., the professional association for Colorado’s counties.

The CCI works heavily in the areas of legislation, lobbying and policy analysis. There are five CCI districts within the state that were created so that the county commissioners in the same geographic region can meet periodically to discuss issues and common interests. Districts are also important to help advocate for issues of regional and statewide importance.

“It is an honor to represent the Western Slope at this level,” said Caddy. “As a Montrose native with an agricultural background, promoting west slope interests is important for me. I am humbled that my peer commissioners chose me for this position.”

Caddy’s election as Western District president follows Commissioner Sue Hansen’s statewide recognition as Freshman Commissioner of the Year for 2019.

“Congratulations to Keith on the well-earned recognition from his peers,” said Hansen. “He’s a strong advocate for Montrose County and an outstanding fellow commissioner.”

Caddy was elected by commissioners from the following counties: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Ouray, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan and San Miguel.

