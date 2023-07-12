Montrose Center for Arts is calling for entries for its upcoming “Images of Black Canyon & Gunnison Gorge” show.
All mediums depicting scenery, fishing, camping, rafting, picnicking, etc., are welcome for consideration. Entry deadline is July 26; delivery of art is 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 28 and 29. No substitutions may be made after entry submission.
The show opens Aug. 4, with a reception from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave., and hangs through Aug. 31. Pick up artwork between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 28.
Entry fee: $15 for the first pieces; $5 for second.
All art forms are welcome; all wall art must have a wire on the back for hanging. The maximum size for the first entry is 30 inches on longest side, including frame. Maximum size for second entry is 24 inches on longest side, including frame.
Art must be labeled on back with artist’s name, medium, title and price. Sales commissions: 70% to artist, 30% to MCA. Winner of People's Choice Award will receive a 2024 MCA membership.
Next up, MCA presents Cheri Isgreen as the featured artist in September. Her show will open at MCA on First Friday, Sept. 1.
Montrose Center for Arts will feature local photographers and digital photography artists this October. MCA is specifically looking for artful / creative selfies, so no expensive camera equipment required.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone