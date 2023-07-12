Montrose Center for Arts is calling for entries for its upcoming “Images of Black Canyon & Gunnison Gorge” show.

All mediums depicting scenery, fishing, camping, rafting, picnicking, etc., are welcome for consideration. Entry deadline is July 26; delivery of art is 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 28 and 29. No substitutions may be made after entry submission.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?