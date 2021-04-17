A candlelight vigil for Paige Schmidt Pierce has been announced for next week.
The vigil is to be held April 23, by the Confluence Park bridge in Delta, at dusk. Attendees are asked to bring candles, if possible.
Pierce, 26, was fatally shot during a reported vehicle pursuit near Hotchkiss on April 9.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, citing the integrity of an ongoing investigation, has not released many details at this time, but has pledged transparency, and witnesses have declined for now to speak with the Daily Press. The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the encounter and its findings will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review once they are complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.