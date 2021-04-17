A candlelight vigil for Paige Schmidt Pierce has been announced for next week.

The vigil is to be held April 23, by the Confluence Park bridge in Delta, at dusk. Attendees are asked to bring candles, if possible.

Pierce, 26, was fatally shot during a reported vehicle pursuit near Hotchkiss on April 9.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, citing the integrity of an ongoing investigation, has not released many details at this time, but has pledged transparency, and witnesses have declined for now to speak with the Daily Press. The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the encounter and its findings will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review once they are complete.

