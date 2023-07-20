When Pam Friend closed up the Star Drive-In at about 2 a.m. July 18, all was well. When she returned later in the day to prepare for the night’s showings, she saw something that sank her heart.
Someone had broken into one of the storage facilities, where Friend had recently secured a large shipment of candy for her concessions stand. The person or people involved took an estimated $3,000-worth of goodies — and also damaged the building at 600 Miami Road.
Friend said someone cut through the siding, removed 2-by-4s, reached in, and unlocked the doors.
“I’ve seen a lot of break-ins, but this one just tops the cake,” Friend said Thursday, when Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers put out an alert. “This is one of the worst, because they took so much in value. I have no idea why, or who. It’s hard enough to be a small business struggling in this day and age without this.”
Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Montrose Police Department are asking the public to come forward with tips about the crime. They suspect the person or people involved had a vehicle, because of the amount of goods stolen, so any information about suspicious vehicles in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. July 18 is welcome.
People can make a fully anonymous report via Crime Stoppers: 970-249-8500; the P3Tips phone app, or the website P3Tips.com. If a tip results in an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash award, which is also paid anonymously via a code provided to the tipster, to present at a designated bank.
People can also report information directly to law enforcement via dispatch at 970-249-9110; however, anonymity is not guaranteed.
“I want to see them caught,” Friend said. “They need to be caught and quit doing this stuff to all these businesses.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
