Montrose County commissioners cite fond memories in naming Star Drive-In as landmark

The Star's concession stand, decked in red and white — as well as Plexiglas shields in light of COVID-19 — in 2020. 

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

When Pam Friend closed up the Star Drive-In at about 2 a.m. July 18, all was well. When she returned later in the day to prepare for the night’s showings, she saw something that sank her heart.

Someone had broken into one of the storage facilities, where Friend had recently secured a large shipment of candy for her concessions stand. The person or people involved took an estimated $3,000-worth of goodies — and also damaged the building at 600 Miami Road.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

