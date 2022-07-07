Car club awards Valley Symphony $5,000 after show

Members of the Valley Symphony Association, beneficiary of the 27th annual car show, pose on June 3 with their choice for the “Charity’s Choice Trophy,” club member Craig Schaff’s 1942 Chevy Military Truck, which also won the “Public Service Vehicle” award at the show. From left, Christian Pfretzchner (trombone, Grand Junction); Stacey Ryan (clarinet, Montrose); Clint Miller (trumpet, Palisade); Dave Reddish (trumpet, Montrose); Karla Miller (bass clarinet, Palisade); Holly Burgess (clarinet, Montrose) and Gary Miller (tuba, Ouray). (Courtesy photo/VSA)
The 27th Annual Colorful Colorado Car, Truck and Rod Show was held June 3-5. The three-day show, always free to the public, this year attracted approximately 170 cars, trucks, and rods from throughout Colorado, and surrounding states including Utah, Wyoming, and Texas.
Proceeds from the event hosted by the Black Canyon Classics Car Club benefit a local charitable organization as well support a scholarship fund.
The club recently awarded $5,000 to this year’s event beneficiary, the Valley Symphony Association, a regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization that concluded its landmark 50th jubilee season in April.
During the June 4 portion of the event, members of the VSA Chorus performed the national anthem at noon and members of the VSA Orchestra’s brass and woodwind section put together a polka band to play throughout the festivities at Cerise Park.
“We’re shocked and delighted with the generous donation,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said. “Both organizations are staples in our communities, and the VSA was excited to take part to support the Colorful Colorado Car, Truck and Rod Show and are appreciative of the Black Canyon Classics Car Club’s support of the VSA.”
Club President Shane Brown said: “We’re pretty happy with how the show turned out. We were able to top last year’s charity donation by eliminating some of our expenses, so we put that right back to the community through the VSA. We hope everyone who turned out to support our show will support their upcoming season, too.”
The scholarship award for $1,500 was announced at the event and went to Cody Proctor. Proctor will be starting his second year in the mechanic’s program at the Technical College of the Rockies in Delta. He also works as a mechanic at Mohr’s Automotive in Montrose.
For more information about the show, visit BlackCanyonClassics.org or on Facebook at BlackCanyonClassicCarClub and BlackCanyonClassicsCarShow.
